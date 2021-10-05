Nigerian troops repel attack by extremist group on military facility

Nigerian troops thwarted an attempted assault by militants from an extremist group on a military facility holding some surrendered extremists in a town in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state, Onyema Nwachukwu, a spokesperson for the Nigerian army, said in a statement reaching Xinhua on Monday.

A group of militants from the Islamic State of West African Province(ISWAP), an offshoot of the notorious Boko Haram, attacked on Saturday a military facility in the Damboa town of the Borno state, in an attempt to kill the surrendered Boko Haram militants and their families held at the facility.

“The brave soldiers of the 25 Task Force Brigade fought the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to retreat in confusion and ensuring that Damboa did not succumb to their antics,” said Nwachukwu, without revealing if there were casualties from both sides.

He said the ISWAP terrorists had resorted to attacking surrendered Boko Haram members and their families to “discourage intending surrendering terrorists in their ranks”.

According to recent statements of the Nigerian military, thousands of Boko Haram militants and their families have surrendered to the troops for the past weeks amid the military’s escalated ground and air offensive operations in the restive northeast region.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, extending its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin. Enditem