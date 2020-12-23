Nigeria’s Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday suspended its 9-month strike conditionally.

ASUU President Biodun Ogunyemi announced the suspension in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, where the ASUU concluded an emergency national executive council meeting.

The union had embarked on strike since March 23 to press its demands which include payment of salary arrears and academic allowances for teachers.

ASUU President told reporters that the council resolved to conditionally suspend the strike action with effect from Thursday.

“However, should the government fail to fulfill its own parts of the agreement, ASUU will resume its suspended strike as deemed necessary,” Ogunyemi told reporters.

According to him, the ASUU resolved to accept the agreement reached with the government on Tuesday and to also “consciously and diligently monitor the implementation of government agreements” in all branches.

Ogunyemi told reporters that the council also resolved to ensure that no ASUU member suffered any loss of deserved benefits as a result of participation in the strike. Enditem