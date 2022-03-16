Nigerian university lecturers extend nationwide strike by 2 months

University lecturers in Nigeria on Monday announced the extension of an ongoing nationwide industrial action by eight weeks, with an aim to further press home their demand from the government.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), the umbrella body for the university teachers, had embarked on a nationwide warning strike since Feb. 14, demanding the renegotiation of welfare, government’s funding of the revitalization of public universities, earned academic allowances and promotion arrears.

In a statement on Monday, ASUU said by extending the strike, it aimed to give the government enough time to address the issues in concrete terms.

On March 2, the minister of labor and employment Chris Ngige said the government’s representatives and ASUU members had already agreed on a lot of things, adding that the striking lecturers were expected to meet among and give feedback to the government. Enditem