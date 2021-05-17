Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is yet to declare his interest to participate in the country’s 2023 presidential race, his spokesman said on Monday, urging citizens to be wary of an attempt by political groups to rally support for a purported ambition.

In a statement made available to Xinhua in Abuja, Laolu Akande, the spokesman for Osinbajo, said the vice president’s office had no connection with a website attempting to mobilize support for Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

Details of the website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending among users of WhatsApp in the country, with a suggestion that Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election, Akande said.

“He is rather focused on working in his capacity as vice president in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges,” the spokesman said, debunking connection with the website or the group behind the mobilization.

The move to mobilize support for the vice president is an enterprise considered as “an unnecessary distraction”, Akande added.