Nigeria’s National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) on Tuesday called for a need to intensify ongoing efforts to reduce the rate of COVID-19 pandemic infection as the country is battling with the virus.

Laraba Shoda, President of NCWS, told Xinhua that the current situation in Nigeria is worrisome following the large increase in the number of infected people in the country.

She said obeying the safety guidelines by both federal and state governments would go a long way to curb the spread and help to trace people that are already infected with COVID-19.

According to her, while obeying the safety guidelines, people must be conscious of proper hygiene such as regular and proper washing of hands, keeping of the mandatory distance.

Shoda said the pandemic had affected the economy badly and all hands must be on deck to revive it. She called on the government to make the price of masks, hand sanitizer affordable so that indigent Nigerians could afford it.

Nigeria’s health authorities have expressed its commitment to strengthening the capacity of health workers to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission.