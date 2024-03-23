Nigerian Women in Public Relations concludes Experiencing PR 2024 Conference, stakeholders advocate relationships as key strategy in addressing today’s conflict-ridden environment

The Nigerian Women in Public Relations has unveiled its Keynote Speaker and a stellar lineup of partners and sponsors for its much-anticipated annual Experiencing PR Conference, set to take place on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024, at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

The Nigerian Women In Public Relations wrapped up the 2024 edition of its annual Experiencing PR Conference with key stakeholders advocating for stronger relationships, a more intentional push by PR professionals to uphold ethical standards, and a positive perception of the industry and the country.

Held at the Civic Center, the event also marked the launch of the second edition of the Experiencing PR Magazine and a memoir titled “Experiencing Public Relations: Nine Women. Nine Perspectives,” which collects experiences from Nigerian female practitioners around the world. The conference welcomed top PR practitioners, including Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Group Managing Director at CMC Connect (Perception Managers); Nkechi Ali-Balogun, Principal Consultant/CEO of foremost public relations training firm NECCI Consulting; Segun McMedal, President & CEO, Upticomm Marketing Company; Bolaji Abimbola, Managing Director/CEO, Integrated Indigo Limited; and keynote speaker Ndidi Nwunelli, President and CEO of ONE Campaign, alongside young and aspiring PR professionals and communications students.

The publications aim to contribute significantly to the industry’s body of knowledge, particularly in developing markets, and to shed light on the practical realities faced by Nigerian women worldwide. The publications are available for complimentary download here: https://ngwomeninpr.org/pr-magazine-2/https://ngwomeninpr.org/9-women-collection-2024/

During her keynote speech on the theme “Quiet Wars: Leveraging PR for Conflict Management,” Ndidi Nwuneli emphasized the importance of nurturing healthy connections

and relationships to navigate today’s challenges.

“We cannot fight any wars without relationships,” Nwuneli said, noting that these relationships are built on trust, and trust is built on integrity.

“Who wants to be associated with a chameleon? Relationships are built on trust. When you say something, I believe it. When you say you’re going to be on time, you’re on time. How strong are your relationships? How deep are your relationships? You cannot fight any wars for yourself, for your business, or even for your clients if you can’t pick up the phone and say, ‘Oh, I’m going to call the governor of Lagos State,’ and he’ll take your call. Or ‘Oh, I need to reach the head of customs,’ and you get his contact and you can reach him, and he would take your call? Never underestimate the power of relationships. Because when the times are good or when the going gets tough, you can pick up your phone and call them, and they will answer your call without hesitation. So, get to networking, build healthy relationships, and start building them now.”

James Hewes, Chief Executive of PRCA, who joined virtually, praised the vibrant community of PR professionals in Nigeria and across West Africa. He outlined PRCA’s priorities for the coming years, including campaigns on artificial intelligence and accessibility.

He said, “I’m new to PRCA. I only started here a few weeks ago, but already I’ve been impressed with the quality of the service that we provide to our members and the fact that we have this global reach with members all across the world. Our priorities for the next few years are going to be enhancing that service and extending it internationally so that we can continue to offer a great service to all of our members. That’s going to be focused around a number of campaigns.”

“I’m sure you’ll be hearing more about all of these today, but I just wanted to give you an overview of what we’re thinking about. The first one is about artificial intelligence and the power of generative AI. Understanding how that’s going to affect our industry. Understanding the principles that are necessary for us to adopt before we start working with this important new technology. And then finding examples of best practice. The second one is about accessibility. Accessibility and how we can ensure that everybody has a pathway to access work in our industry. We need to draw on the widest possible talent pool, and that means making PR communications the career of choice for young people in schools and universities across the world.”

Convener of the annual conference, Tolulope Olorundero, expressed her gratitude to all delegates, stakeholders, partners, and sponsors for the event’s success and massive turnout.

“Reflecting on the success of the Experiencing PR 2024 Conference, we express our deepest appreciation to our esteemed speakers, delegates, valued partners, sponsors, and volunteers for their invaluable contributions. These collective efforts played a pivotal role in making this event a resounding success. Looking ahead to the future with optimism, we eagerly anticipate the innovative contributions that the new conference committee will bring to the table for the 2025 Experiencing PR Conference.”

With a focus on conflict management, this year’s conference explored various strategies for navigating conflicts, influencing decision-making, and supporting decision making in 2024 and beyond.

The diverse lineup of speakers, including local and regional experts such as Odiri Erewa-Meggison, External Affairs (Corporate Relations) Director at British American Tobacco Cluster of West and Central Africa Markets; Lucy Pearson, Country Director of the British Council, Nigeria; Debbie Larry-Izamoje, Chief Operating Officer of Brila Media; Hemant Gaule, Dean of the School of Communications & Reputation; Osayi Alile, CEO of ACT Foundation; Eloine Barry, Founder and CEO of African Media Agency, shared their strategies for navigating conflicts, influencing decision-making, and implementing new tactics that will support decision-making in 2024 and beyond.

Through panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, delegates had the opportunity to collaborate, exchange ideas, and gain practical skills applicable to their professional endeavors. The conference also served as a platform for Nigerian women in Public Relations to showcase their expertise and contribute to the industry’s advancement.