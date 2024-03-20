Nigerian Women in Public Relations Unveils Keynote Speaker, Sponsors and Partners for 2024 Experiencing PR Conference

LAGOS, Nigeria, 19 March 2024-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The Nigerian Women in Public Relations has unveiled its Keynote Speaker and a stellar lineup of partners and sponsors for its much-anticipated annual Experiencing PR Conference, set to take place on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024, at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

The Keynote Speaker, Ndidi Nwuneli, is an expert in food ecosystems, entrepreneurship, social innovation, and youth development, and boasts over 25 years of international development experience. She is the founder of LEAP Africa and African Food Changemakers, and co-founder of Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition Ltd. and AACE Foods Processing & Distribution Ltd.

The 2024 Experiencing PR Conference proudly boasts a lineup of esteemed corporate partners, sponsors, and media partners, including:

Corporate Partners: Wema Bank, British Council, Unilever, LASAA, Sifax Group, Stanbic IBTC, House of Oni, First Bank, The Coca-Cola Company, International Breweries Plc, 9 mobile, Reel Fruit

Mobility Partners: Shuttlers, Bolt

Agency Partners: Mosron Communications, Satira Media & PR, The YD Company, Robert Taylor Media, NOVVA Media & Communications, P+ Measurement Services

Media Partners: Brand Communicators Magazine, African Media Agency, News Central TV, Unspoken by Writing-Gale, Max FM, Television Continental (TVC), The Nations Newspaper.

The Experiencing PR Annual Conference, now in its third edition, promises to be a groundbreaking event aimed at reshaping the perception of Public relations in developing economies. With the theme “Quiet Wars: Leveraging Public Relations for Conflict Management,” the conference will offer invaluable insights and strategies for leaders in the public and private sectors to navigate demands of office while managing different stakeholders to avert crises.

Welcoming both men and women, this hybrid business summit, orchestrated by Nigerian Women in Public Relations, promises to unite a diverse spectrum of attendees, ranging from public officials to senior corporate executives and seasoned Public relations professionals.

Together, they will delve into innovative strategies and industry best practices, fostering a dynamic environment ripe for collaboration, idea exchange, and skill enhancement through panel discussions, focused breakout sessions, and networking interactions. Beyond its role as a knowledge-sharing platform, the conference is primed to serve as a launchpad for Nigerian women in Public Relations globally, providing them with a stage to showcase their expertise and propel the industry forward.

Reflecting on their decision to support the Experiencing PR Conference, representatives from corporate partners shared their insights:

Olumuyiwa Akande, Group Head, Corporate Communications, SIFAX Group: “Celebrating inclusion and diversity is a key policy focus for us at SIFAX Group. We promote causes that serve as a springboard for women’s voices to be heard and their contributions to be acknowledged. We believe investment in women will always yield huge dividends for the nation. “We are partnering with the Nigerian Women in Public Relations on this project because we believe the conference is a laudable initiative that will not only advance the frontiers of professionalism among practitioners but also improve the capacity of the womenfolk to contribute substantially to national development.”

Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola said “At Coca-Cola Nigeria, we are committed to supporting initiatives that empower women and female leadership development. We are proud to partner with Nigerian Women in Public Relations for the 2024 Experiencing PR Conference to empower the next generation of female PR leaders. This conference directly aligns with our values by fostering a valuable platform for Nigerian women in communication to learn, collaborate, and shape the future of the PR industry.”

Mabel Adeteye, Wema Bank’s Head, Brands and Marketing Communications, said “Empowering lives is our mission and supporting women is at the core of our identity. The objectives of the Experiencing PR Conference succinctly merge these two fundamental aspects of our impact—empowerment and women, allowing us to actively contribute to the sustainable growth and success of women; This is why we have partnered with Nigerian Women in PR on this initiative. As a bank, we will continue to create more opportunities for women, champion their growth and collaborate towards their success”.

The partnership between Nigerian Women in Public Relations and its varying sponsors and partners reflects a shared commitment to empowering women, fostering professional growth, and driving positive change in the Public relations industry. As the 2024 Experiencing PR Conference approaches, anticipation mounts for an event that promises to inspire, educate, and elevate all participants.

Delegates can register here: https://bit.ly/EPR2024_registration

About Nigerian Women in Public Relations

Nigerian Women in PR, established in 2019, is a social impact professional organisation set up to advocate for, and provide growth resources to, Nigerian women working as public relations and communications professionals across the world. Through our programs, initiatives and strategic partnerships, we provide a resource hub for learning and professional growth of our members; promote the continuous relevance of members as the Public Relations and Communications profession evolves; platform the RESULTS of Nigerian Women practising in the profession; and promote the understanding and value of the public relations profession.

About Experiencing PR Conference:

The Experiencing PR Annual Conference stands as a pivotal project, aligning with the objective—to promote the understanding and value of public relations. This business conference is open for men and women and expected delegates include public office holders, senior business executives and public relations professionals.

For media inquiries, partnership and sponsorship information, please contact:

Email: chat@ngwomeninpr.org

Mobile/Whatsapp: +234 902 249 6806

