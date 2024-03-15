Nigerian Women in Public Relations Unveils Speakers for the 2024 Experiencing PR Conference

LAGOS, Nigeria, 13 March 2024-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Nigerian Women in Public Relations has revealed its confirmed speakers for the 2024 edition of its flagship event, the Experiencing PR Conference, set to take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at The Civic Centre in Lagos.

Themed “Quiet Wars: Leveraging Public Relations for Conflict Management,” the conference will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, including renowned thought leaders and business professionals from both the private and public sectors, providing insights, real-world expertise, and case studies on conflict navigation. The event will present innovative, cutting-edge strategies for effectively leveraging public relations to address challenges.

Special highlights of this year’s edition include the contributions of global leaders, featuring the special address from James Hewes, CEO of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), and Hemant Gaule, Dean of the School of Communications & Reputation. The conference will host two panel sessions: the Business Panel and the Industry Panel, each carefully curated with professionals offering vast insight and expertise.

Speakers on the Business Panel session, discussing the topic “From the Generals: Stakeholder Management Strategies that Worked,” include Lucy Pearson, Country Director, British Council, Nigeria, Debbie Larry-Izamoje, Chief Operating Officer, Brila Media Limited, and Osayi Alile, CEO ACT Foundation. The panel will be moderated by Nene Bejide, Principal Consultant, Blanche Aigle Communications.

The Industry Panel session will feature professionals in the public relations and communications industry, including Eloine Barry, Founder & CEO of African Media Agency, and Bolaji Abimbola, CEO of Integrated Indigo Ltd, discussing the topic, “PR Strategies to Win Quiet Wars in Business and Government.” The panel conversation will be led by Edemekong Uyoh, Regional Head of Marketing & Communications, Cultural Engagement, Sub Saharan Africa, British Council.

Speaking on the well-curated lineup, Tolulope Olorundero, Public Relations Consultant and Founder of Nigerian Women in Public Relations, stated, “We are honored to present a diverse lineup of speakers who embody professionalism across various sectors. Their confirmation underscores the importance of the work we are doing, the significance of the Experiencing PR Conference and reaffirms its importance in the global industry. Each speaker has been carefully selected to ensure our delegates leave the conference with expanded knowledge of the understanding and relevance of public relations, especially in conflict management.”

An exclusive session introduced for this year’s conference is the Open Mentorship Chat, a unique opportunity for candid conversations and knowledge sharing between seasoned industry leaders and young professionals.

According to Olorundero, the session is aimed at empowering the next generation of PR pros, business leaders and public servants. Catering to distinct sectors, the Open Mentorship Chat will unfold in three insightful breakout sessions: Public Relations, Business, and Public Service.

In the public relations domain, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Lead partner, CMC Connect, will serve as the mentor, guiding Jesutofunmi Akinde, a public relations and communications executive, as the mentee. Ayobami Awode, Chief of Staff at HerVest, will receive mentorship on the business front. Finally, in the public service sphere, Mrs. Abidakun Olubusola will share her expertise as the mentor, mentoring Orifunke Lawal. This diverse set of mentor-mentee pairs ensures a well-rounded experience for participants across various professional fields.

Delegates can register here: https://bit.ly/EPR2024_registration

About Nigerian Women in Public Relations

Nigerian Women in PR, established in 2019, is a social impact professional organisation set up to advocate for, and provide growth resources to, Nigerian women working as public relations and communications professionals across the world. Through our programs, initiatives and strategic partnerships, we provide a resource hub for learning and professional growth of our members; promote the continuous relevance of members as the Public Relations and Communications profession evolves; platform the RESULTS of Nigerian Women practising in the profession; and promote the understanding and value of the public relations profession.

About Experiencing PR Conference:

The Experiencing PR Annual Conference stands as a pivotal project, aligning with the objective—to promote the understanding and value of public relations. This business conference is open for men and women and expected delegates include public office holders, senior business executives and public relations professionals.

For media inquiries, partnership and sponsorship information, please contact:

Email: chat@ngwomeninpr.org

Mobile/Whatsapp: +234 902 249 6806

