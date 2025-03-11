Nigerian Women’s Rights Groups Threaten Global Campaign Over Senator’s Suspension

A coalition of Nigerian political parties and civil society groups has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, demanding he step aside amid allegations of weaponizing legislative power to silence a female lawmaker.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as “malicious and procedurally flawed,” linking it to her petition accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment—a claim the Senate leader denies.

The groups accused Akpabio of bypassing due process, citing a Federal High Court order that allegedly barred the Senate’s ethics committee from disciplining Akpoti-Uduaghan. “The speed of this probe reeks of premeditated bias,” said Comrade James Ezema of CNPP, questioning why the Senate prioritized her suspension over addressing her harassment claims. The CNPP and CNCSOs vowed to mobilize Nigerians abroad to lobby U.S. and U.K. lawmakers to sever ties with Nigeria’s Senate unless Akpabio resigns for an independent investigation.

The backlash amplifies scrutiny of Akpabio’s tenure, which critics argue is marred by unresolved scandals, including budget manipulation and financial mismanagement claims. The coalition framed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension as part of a systemic “war on women in politics,” noting rising intimidation of female lawmakers. Plans include rallying diasporans to pressure Western governments to revoke travel visas for Senate leaders and enlisting female legislators in Washington and London to isolate Nigeria’s upper chamber internationally.

Analysts see the move as a litmus test for Nigeria’s commitment to gender equity in governance, with advocacy groups warning that silencing women lawmakers risks deepening public distrust in institutions. The Senate’s refusal to address Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations—coupled with its swift punitive action—has sparked comparisons to past administrations accused of sidelining whistleblowers.

For Akpabio, the stakes extend beyond domestic optics. A coordinated diaspora campaign could strain Nigeria’s diplomatic rapport with Western allies, particularly if female foreign lawmakers amplify calls for accountability. The ultimatum underscores a broader reckoning: as Nigeria grapples with political and economic crises, its leaders face mounting pressure to choose between preserving power or upholding democratic ideals. Failure to act, activists warn, may turn Abuja’s legislative battles into a global spectacle.

Full text of the press release:

A Call for Justice and Accountability in the Suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Ultimatum for Senator Akpabio To Step Aside for Unbiased Investigation

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs), in reaction to the statement issued by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, attempting to justify the actions of the Senate, jointly condemn the hurried and malicious suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We see this suspension Senator Bamidele worked tirelessly to explain, as one orchestrated under the guise of disciplinary measures in a blatant attempt to silence a courageous lawmaker who dared to submit a petition alleging sexual harassment against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. For us, the six months suspension and stripping her of her security details as a draconian action meant to ‘teach other Senators a lesson’.

We’re convinced that Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months reeks of bias, injustice, and a deliberate disregard for due process. It is even more deeply troubling that the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, acting on obvious script, ignored a Federal High Court order restraining it from proceeding with disciplinary actions against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. This valid court order, delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu following an ex-parte application by the Senator’s legal team, was flagrantly disregarded, portraying the Senate as a congregation of law-breakers rather than lawmakers.

How can Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, as the leader of the Senate, justify the speed with which the Senate Committee concluded its probe, submitted its recommendations, and secured their wholesale adoption during plenary—presided over by Senator Godswill Akpabio, the very individual accused of sexual harassment? This urgency raises serious questions about the integrity of the process. This sequence of events leaves no doubt in the minds of right-thinking Nigerians that the suspension is linked to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition and is an attempt to suppress her voice, contrary to the argument presented by the Senate Majority Leader.

Allowing Senator Akpabio to preside over the plenary where Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended, despite court order, speaks volumes about the lack of impartiality and fairness in the Senate’s proceedings. It is unconscionable that an individual accused of such serious misconduct would sit in judgment over his accuser. This undermines the principles of justice and fairness and erodes public confidence in the Senate as a democratic institution and we don’t know how Senator Bamidele can convince Nigerians otherwise.

To restore credibility and ensure justice, we demand the following:

1. Senator Godswill Akpabio must immediately step aside as President of the Senate to allow for an independent and impartial investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

2. The Senate must constitute an expanded, independent probe panel to investigate these allegations, with live coverage of the proceedings by all interested local and international media organizations.

We hereby issue a strict seven-day ultimatum to Senator Akpabio to publicly announce his recusal and demonstrate his willingness to face an impartial and transparent probe panel. Failure to comply will leave the CNPP and CNCSOs with no choice but to mobilize Nigerians—men, women, and youth alike—to stage a sustained occupation of the National Assembly until Senator Akpabio steps down as President of the Senate.

Furthermore, we will actively engage and rally Nigerians in the Diaspora to pressure their host countries to revoke travel privileges for the President of the Senate and all principal officers of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their roles in the unjust and unfair treatment of female lawmakers in Nigeria.

In addition, we have initiated strategic efforts to connect with women in the United States Congress and the United Kingdom Parliament, urging them to advocate for the withdrawal of all forms of legislative cooperation with the Nigerian Senate. This action is in response to the Senate’s blatant suppression of women’s voices in parliament and its discouragement of women’s participation in Nigerian politics.

Our fears and demands are rooted in the history of unaddressed allegations against Senator Akpabio, including budget padding from 2023 to date, sexual harassment claims by the former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), alleged mismanagement of funds during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State as well as Minister of Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, and other unresolved accusations too numerous to list. We refuse to allow the current allegations by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to be swept under the rug like so many others.

The Nigerian people deserve a Senate that upholds the principles of justice, fairness, and accountability in a manner that is acceptable to majority of citizens. We will not relent in our pursuit of these ideals as we believe that the stability of the country is rooted in them.

Signed:

Comrade James Ezema

Deputy National Publicity Secretary, CNPP

Alhaji Ali Abacha

National Secretary, CNCSOs