Nigerians Battle Soaring Data Costs as Telecom Providers Hike Prices by 50% in 2025

Nigerians are scrambling to adapt to a harsh new reality as major telecom operators—MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile—slapped data plans with price increases of up to 50% this year, deepening the financial strain on households and businesses already grappling with inflation.

The steep hikes, which have seen large data bundles jump by as much as $44 in some cases, are forcing users to make tough trade-offs between affordability, reliability, and speed in a country where internet access is no longer a luxury but a lifeline.

For budget-conscious users, Glo’s 3.9GB plan at $0.63 per month offers the lowest entry point, though its inconsistent network quality remains a gamble. Meanwhile, MTN and Airtel, while pricier, continue to dominate in urban centers like Lagos and Abuja with stronger coverage—a critical factor for many. “I’m stuck paying $12.50 for MTN’s 75GB plan now, up from $10,” shared David, a Lagos-based growth marketer. “Glo and Airtel don’t work here, so I have no choice.”

Heavy data users face even starker dilemmas. Airtel’s 200GB plan at $12.50 emerges as the most cost-effective for high-volume needs, though its spotty service in certain regions leaves some users frustrated. Daniel, a remote worker, lamented MTN’s reduced offerings: “Their 112.5GB plan now costs what 150GB did last year. I tried switching to Airtel, but the connectivity was unreliable.”

Weekly plans, once a flexible stopgap, now come with their own compromises. 9mobile’s 7GB + 100MB bundle at $0.94 leads for short-term value, but limited coverage outside major cities pushes users like Joseph toward alternatives. “Glo’s weekly 15GB for $1.57 is my go-to, even if the network’s unpredictable,” he said.

Home internet solutions are no respite. Providers like FibreOne tout “unlimited” 25Mbps plans at $8.65 monthly, but users like Miriam warn of hidden throttling: “After a certain data cap, speeds plummet. ‘Unlimited’ doesn’t mean what it used to.”

The price surge underscores broader systemic issues. Telecom firms blame rising operational costs, currency instability, and infrastructure investments, but critics argue the hikes disproportionately affect low-income users and small businesses reliant on digital tools. With remote work and online entrepreneurship booming, affordable internet is pivotal to Nigeria’s economic resilience—yet the gap between urban and rural connectivity widens.

Industry analysts urge regulators to scrutinize pricing models and promote competition, but for now, Nigerians are left to navigate a fractured market. As one Lagos resident put it, “We’re paying more for less, and praying the network doesn’t crash.” In a nation where data is destiny, the stakes have never been higher.