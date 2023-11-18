Nigerian’s Olala of Ph, making an impression in the Entertainment Scene

The impact of quality entertainment is a visionary approach. A new era of entertainment has dawned in portharcourt, Nigeria and many entertainers have brought their dynamic experiences, Meet Olala of Ph Armed with passion, talent, and an unwavering drive, he has impacted in a transformative movement that has reshaped the city’s entertainment landscape.

Ebieri Precious Olala best known as Olala Of Ph, born on May 27, 1999, is a Nigerian Entertainer based in Port Harcourt making an impression in the entertainment industry.

Olala of Ph, Having worked withShallipopi on serval occasions and other notable industry figures such as Mr Funny aka Sabinus, Berri Tiga, Lord Jenny, Gthree Mayami and Afro Comic Festival Portharcourt. He aims at promoting entertainment from music, dance, fun events, showcasing of talent and nightlife, so far he has contributed to support the entertainment industry and making an impression in the city.