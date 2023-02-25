Nigerians vote today

Nigerians will today, Saturday, February 25, 2023, head to the polls to elect a new President and Members of Parliament in what has been described as the most competitive election since the country returned to democratic rule in 24 years.

According to many political analysts, the upcoming elections is a direct contest between Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

However, the new kid on the block, Peter Obi of the Labour Party is hoping to break up the two-party system, which has dominated Nigeria’s politics since the end of military rule in 1999.

Political watchers say Peter Obi has made a lot of gains by identifying himself with the struggles of the youth in the country and as such enjoys ardent support on social media among the youth.

The issue of insecurity is one of the key concerns of voters, in a country experiencing kidnapping-for-ransom crisis and battling a militant Islamist insurgency in parts of the north.

Also the worsening economic conditions and growing unemployment among the youth are key issues.

The introduction of new naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the scarcity of the notes is a major concern to many, especially amongst small and medium scale businesses ahead of the polls.

Banks are unable to meet up with the daily demands for the notes, with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu complaining about the delay in the release of funds to the Commission, which he said could hamper their activities.

He explained that the delay in the release of the monies could affect the transportation of electoral materials and other logistics to polling stations.

That notwithstanding, the INEC said it was ready to conduct free, fair and transparent election.

International observers, including journalists are already in the country observing pre-election activities.

The Immigration Service said it would close all land borders on Election Day.

It said it had seized 6,000 voters’ cards and other Nigerian identification documents from illegal immigrants in the run-up to the elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday urged security agencies to be “firm and courageous” and warned against riots after the announcement of election results.