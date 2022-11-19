Nigerians want to be free from APC and PDP

Like the figurative bloodstain on Lady Macbeth’s hands, no amount of water can wash the hands of PDP and APC clean enough from the looting, corruption, insincerity and misgovernance that have taken place under their supervision in Nigeria.

Nigerians want a change, and Peter Obi of Labour Party is our only hope of that new Nigeria we need.

Change

Don Williams wrote in his song:

“Some broken hearts never mend

“Some memories never end (and)

“Some tears will never dry”

Our pains in Nigeria are immeasurable

The hearts APC and PDP broke can never be mended

The memories of their cruelties in many homes are devastating

The killing of our loved ones under their governments can never be washed away

Our tears of agony will never dry, until we are liberated

Yes, we crave to be free from the grip and shackles of PDP and APC

Our hearts ache and bleed for sleep has deserted us

All I heard in Lekki Tollgate were gunshots – Kpo, kpo,kpo, kpokpokpokpko!

Brouhaha reigned, shout of excruciating pains and cries

But what happened?

Don Williams sang:

Oh, “Some broken hearts never mend

“Some memories never end (and)

“Some tears will never dry”

They are selfish, very mean and care not

They hear our cries, see us in our captive holes, but they show no mercy

The more we beg for help, the more they even dig the hole

They are ruthless and unjustly decisive when we are involved

Steal, loot and crossover, your sins will be forgiven, one of them said

EFCC, ICPC look not their ways, we can only murmur and grumble

And all I heard in Lekki Tollgate was Kpo, kpo,kpo, kpokpokpokpko!

Don Williams sang:

Oh, “Some broken hearts never mend

“Some memories never end (and)

“Some tears will never dry”

We tried to prickle their conscience, but they seem dead

The more we try is even the more we look stupid in their eyes

No matter how much we lament, they always try to justify our pain

We did it better than PDP or APC, both claim

The level of our agony become their benchmark of measurement

How we feel does not matter to them, all they want is just power

But we do not trust them anymore

All I heard in Lekki Tollgate was Kpo, kpo,kpo, kpokpokpokpko!

And Don Williams sang:

Oh, “Some broken hearts never mend

“Some memories never end (and)

“Some tears will never dry”

They feel no guilt, and the election time is here

They want to continue the exploitation, so they come to us

We have seen their manifestos, it is still the same old jargon

They make promises, the same they did not fulfill

They had told us four years university course would be four years

Alas, ASUU went on strike for more than seven months

Oh, they do not have shame, and my heart aches

All I heard in Lekki Tollgate was Kpo, kpo,kpo, kpokpokpokpko!

And Don Williams sang:

Oh, “Some broken hearts never mend

“Some memories never end (and)

“Some tears will never dry”

As Nigerians, we know no peace any longer

We are not in Ukraine, yet we are killed everyday

Our story is gory, and our pain is excruciating

But there will be no peace for any who murdered peace

We say no to PDP and APC’s misrule

Enough is enough

And Don Williams sang:

Oh, “Some broken hearts never mend

“Some memories never end (and)

“Some tears will never dry”

Uzoma Ahamefule, a concerned patriotic citizen, a purveyor of Obi/Ahmed presidential joint ticket, and a refined African traditionalist, writes from Vienna, Austria.