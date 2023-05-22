Nigeria’s anti-drug agency seizes tons of illicit drugs, arrests 534 suspects

Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized tons of illicit drugs and arrested 534 suspects during operations across the country in the last few days, an official said Friday.

The seized drugs include cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, codeine-based syrup, cannabis sativa, and various new psychoactive substances, NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi said in a statement.

He said the NDLEA launched the nationwide raid on drug traffickers in an exercise code-named “Operation Mop Up” to “remove enablers of crime and violence in the form of illicit substances.”

Babafemi said the offensive action against drug cartels and traffickers will continue until “the last gram of illicit drug is taken out of the streets and communities across the country.”

Drug trafficking and abuses have troubled the most populous African country, with frequent reports of seizures of illicit drugs and arrests of suspects.