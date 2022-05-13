Nigeria’s anti-drug agency vows increased efforts to fight against drugs

Nigeria’s anti-drug agency has vowed more efforts to continue the tough anti-drug stance and the battle against drugs to make new progress in drug control across the country.

Buba Marwa, the head of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said this Thursday in Lagos at the handover ceremony of two operational boats and other operational equipment by the Nigerian navy to the agency.

According to the NDLEA chief, the agency’s ongoing synergy with other stakeholders, especially the military, will further tighten the noose on drug cartels and spell doom for their activities in the country.

Marwa described the handover of equipment by the navy as symbolic and the beginning of an era of stronger ties between both institutions.

“The Agency is determined to cripple the activities of drug cartels on every front. We do not doubt that the combination of naval and narcotics strategies will spell doom for drug barons in the coming days,” Marwa said. Enditem