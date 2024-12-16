Nigeria’s Anti-Graft Police Arrest 792 Fraud Suspects in One-Day Operation

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Monday that it recently arrested a syndicate of 792 suspects, including 193 foreigners, in a single-day operation in the southwestern state of Lagos for their involvement in cryptocurrency investment fraud and romance scam.

The raid was carried out last week at a seven-story building hideout of the syndicate in the high-income Victoria Island, where the foreigners train their Nigerian accomplices on how to initiate romance and investment scams, EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren told reporters.

Uwujaren said the suspects would “stand trial for their involvement in romance, investment scams, and cryptocurrency fraud.”

“We also recovered several items from the suspects, including desktop computers, mobile phones, laptop computers, and cars. The suspects have made statements, and their systems have been screened,” the spokesman said.

Uwujaren underlined the recent operation as a significant milestone in the country’s fight against cybercrime and cryptocurrency investment fraud, and highlighted the need for local security agencies to collaborate with foreign partners to combat cyber and financial crimes.

According to its official website, the EFCC is responsible for enforcing all economic and financial crime laws in Nigeria.