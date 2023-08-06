Nigeria’s border with Niger closed

Nigeria has announced the decision to close its land border with Niger due to the recent coup in Niger.

Adewale Adeniyi, acting comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service, said the decision for the total blockage of the land border is to comply with the directive of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to suspend the movement of cargo until further notice.

Adeniyi revealed this during a visit to the border town of Jibia in the northern state of Katsina bordering Niger on Friday, saying the decision was taken in the interest of peace and stability between the two countries.

He said as part of measures to ensure 100 percent compliance with ECOWAS’s directive, the customs officials will sensitize the border communities.

The ECOWAS leaders, in a recent urgent meeting in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, agreed to impose financial and travel sanctions on Niger and Niger’s military leaders involved in the coup.