Nigeria’s capital city closes market after violent clash

Authorities in Nigeria have ordered the indefinite closure of a market in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, after a violent clash Wednesday claimed several lives.

The clash between commercial motorcyclists and traders at the Dei-Dei market on the outskirts of Abuja erupted after an unidentified female trader fell off a commercial motorcycle and was allegedly crushed to death by an articulated vehicle.

At least 50 shops and 25 vehicles were set ablaze during the melee, with goods worth millions of dollars lost, according to reports by local media.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Bello told reporters at a press conference in Abuja Thursday that after inspecting the scene of the violent clash late Wednesday, the government had reached a consensus to close the market indefinitely.

“As a matter of fact, I saw four corpses. This is very sad and totally, unequivocally unacceptable in Abuja,” Bello said to reporters. “We have agreed with security agencies that full-scale investigations will be done, and the communities have to be part and parcel of the solution or else there will be no peace.”

The minister dismissed sentiments that it was a tribal or religious clash, saying all the leaders of the various communities around the market had lived in peace for many years.

"This is simply the matter of criminals and hoodlums taking the laws into their hands," he said.