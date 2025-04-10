Nigeria’s CNPP Backs NNPCL Management Over Naira-for-Crude Policy, Seeks Accountability

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has endorsed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) decision to reintroduce a naira-for-crude initiative, calling it a critical step toward revitalizing domestic refining and reducing reliance on foreign currency.

In a statement by Deputy National Publicity Secretary Comrade James Ezema, the group praised the policy as a “bold and transformative” measure to bolster energy security and stimulate economic growth.

Under the initiative, local refineries gain direct access to crude oil in exchange for naira payments, bypassing dollar transactions. The CNPP argued this approach would enhance refining capacity, create jobs, and stabilize petroleum product prices. “Lower petrol costs will reduce transportation expenses, subsequently easing food prices and alleviating financial strain on citizens,” the statement read.

The group, however, criticized the previous NNPCL leadership under ousted CEO Engr. Mele Kyari, accusing it of obstructing President Bola Tinubu’s directive. Allegations include attempts to renegotiate the policy, which the CNPP labeled “economic sabotage.” It demanded investigations and legal action against those involved, stressing accountability as vital to restoring public trust.

To further support local refineries, the CNPP proposed discounted crude oil prices for at least two years, coupled with export levies on refined products during the incentive period. This, it argued, would attract investments and sustain the initiative’s momentum.

The statement concluded by reaffirming support for the new NNPCL management’s reforms, framing them as essential to poverty reduction and national development. While optimism surrounds the policy’s potential, analysts note its success hinges on stringent oversight and long-term commitment to curbing mismanagement—a recurring challenge in Nigeria’s oil sector.