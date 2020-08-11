A Nigerian official has said positive cases of the COVID-19 pandemic are gradually coming down as the daily new cases revolve around 400 since the end of July, compared to more than 500 daily cases in most days between early June and the end of July.

The reduction was not in a way a win, said Sani Aliyu, Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in a statement reaching Xinhua on Tuesday, stressing all the non-pharmaceutical guidelines must be followed to achieve full success in the fight against COVID-19.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night announced 290 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, taking the total number of infections in the country to 46,867, with 33,346 discharged and 950 deaths.

At a news conference on Monday in Abuja, Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire said recent figures show that Nigeria is sadly approaching the symbolic 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, a grim reality that should be a wake-up call for the country.

“Many more Nigerians today personally knew a person who succumbed to COVID-19, and so I ask that we remind ourselves that COVID-19 is still with us and will be for a long time,” he added.

“Until there is a vaccine, the only options we have to protect ourselves are the non-pharmaceutical measures, proven to be cheap and effective such as the appropriate use of face mask, physical distancing, and avoiding crowds,” he said.

The minister said the focus is still to reduce fatality to less than 1 percent, not only with preventive measures but also with a strategy that encourages citizens to report early for treatment and for hospitals to attend to all patients in distress.