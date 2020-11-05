Nigeria’s economic hub and the epicenter of COVID-19, the Lagos state, has advised citizens to strictly adhere to precautionary measures to prevent a second wave of the pandemic.

A resurgence of cases in Lagos might lead to the reversal of strategic measures put in place by the state government to open up the economy, State Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi told a news conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

The commissioner warned that continuous flagrant disregard of safety guidelines by citizens portends danger and might lead to the second wave of new infections in Lagos.

He told citizens to avoid unnecessary movement and social gatherings, saying travelling into and outside the country should be discouraged, except if necessary.

Abayomi said many countries and cities were experiencing a second and third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a resultant spike in the number of cases and fatalities, leading to resurrection of lockdown and restriction of movements, which have significant socioeconomic and security consequences.

The commissioner expressed concern that the use of face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene had reduced among Nigerians.

According to him, though, the state has reached its peak as predicted, but with a decline in the number of positive cases, citizens should not conclude that it is over.

“COVID-19 is still very much with us as evidenced in the number of cases being recorded in the community daily and occasional deaths from severe complications,” Abayomi told reporters.

Lagos reported the first COVID-19 case of the country at the end of February and currently has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 137 new confirmed cases were been reported on Tuesday in Nigeria, with 60 cases in Lagos, which continued to record the highest daily infections in the country.

NCDC figures show that as of Tuesday, Nigeria had reported 63,173 confirmed cases, with 1,151 deaths and 59,634 discharged from hospitals.