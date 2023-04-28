Nigeria’s Fatimo Bello And Omeh Amadi Win Women And Men Singles Gold At WTTC Championship

Fatimo Bello of Nigeria on Thursday won the gold medal in the Women’s Table Tennis Single event of the four day West African Table Tennis Championship played at the Trust Sport Emporium in Accra.

Her countryman, Omeh Amadi also took the Men’s singles gold after making light work on improved Oba Oba Kizito from Cote d’Ivoire.

Omeh Amadi told journalists after he was decorated that he put in much to win, but has to work on his backhand before any competition. He expressed that he trained very hard and hopes to win the African Championship in Tunisia.

Fatimo Bello, three-time West Africa Regional champion on her part said that competition was tough but because she was well conditioned, everything went in her favor.

The Nigerian who was born in1997 is a Southpaw with a dominant and dangerous left hand: left. Her weapon is the attacking style which she uses to overwhelm opponents. She is number 62 in the ITTF rankings with 350 points, but wants to move forward, as her best ranking was 52.

Esther Oribamise also from Nigeria won the bronze medal.

Omeh Amadi of Nigeria defeated Oba Oba Kizito 4-0 to win Gold in the Men’s singles event.

The WTTC West Africa Regional Championship saw Nigeria winning most of the medals. They also took both Men’s and Women’s Team Events.

Gold went to Nigeria, Silver to Ghana and the Bronze was shared by Cote d’Ivoire and Benin.

For the Men’s Team event, it was once again Gold for Nigeria, Silver for Benin while the Bronze went to Ghana and Cote D’ivoire respectively.

Head Coach of the Nigerian team said they prepared well by camping the players and taking them through drills that will make them champions.

Coach Ebenezer Whyte of Ghana said he was happy that the female players won the Silver Medals and promised that the future is bright.

President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu thanked everyone who played a role in the hosting of the Championship which produced some exciting moments and ended successfully.

He specifically mentioned the sponsors and partners who supported the Championship.

Present at the final were Mr, Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Madam Ethel Jacks aka African Queen, Sounou Ferdinand President of the West African Table Tennis Federation and Prof. Gerdain Alfred Karou ATTF Vice President (Technical).