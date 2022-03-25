Nigeria’s former vice president declares interest in 2023 presidential race

Nigeria’s former vice president Atiku Abubakar has declared his bid to contest for the country’s presidential election next year.

Abubakar, who was the country’s deputy leader from 1999 to 2007, said he hopes to contest the election on the platform of Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

“I have contested for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria a couple of times in the past. My enduring persistence is borne out of my passion to rekindle the Nigerian dream that I was privileged to live,” the 75-year-old politician said Wednesday during his formal declaration in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Abubakar said Nigeria needed a new kind of leadership that will steer its “ship” to a positive path. His campaign would focus on five key areas, namely unity, security, economy, education, and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units.

Abubakar was a leading opposition candidate in the 2019 presidential contest against incumbent leader Muhammadu Buhari. Enditem