Nigeria’s labor unions suspend industrial action over economic hardship

Nigeria’s organized labor on Tuesday suspended a proposed indefinite industrial action over the economic hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidies and its related matters in the most populous African country.

The Nigeria Labor Congress and the Trade Union Congress said after a meeting with government representatives in the national capital of Abuja that the nationwide industrial action, scheduled to begin Tuesday, has been suspended for 30 days.

The labor union leaders said this was to allow the government to begin the implementation of some of its measures to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

At the end of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed by the representatives of the government and organized labor, with a timeline given for the implementation of the measures.

The issue of fuel subsidies has long been a contentious and sensitive one in Nigeria, with previous attempts at removal leading to widespread public outcry and protests.