Nigeria’s Lil Vic and Benin’s Sandrine win 2023 AfroBreak International Championship

Nigerian stylish and acrobatic dancer Bboy Lil Vic emerged winner of the 2023 edition of the Afro Break Championship when he beat Benin’s Bboy Smith to second Place.

Sandrine made amends for Benin to claim the Bgirls title by defeating Nigeria’s Angel in another exciting contest.

The winners took home 3,500ghc each, plus products of sponsors and will travel to France to take part in another international competition.

The international judges who are champions on their own were Lilou. Khalifa, Baxdad, Matt and the great Campanita. They were exceptional in deciding the winners

Nigeria representatives who arrived in Ghana late placed first and second in the boys and girls respectively.

The Afro Break championship hosted in Accra, Ghana for the second time was entertaining, exciting, explosive and electrifying. Event organizer and founder of Afro Break Academy, Bboy Lyricx aka Nana Tufour Okai commended all the countries representatives and the sponsors as well as the media who promoted and supported the event.

16 Bboys and 8 Bgirls from various African countries were represented in the finals of the AfroBreak Championship 2023 at Terra Alta at Abelempke in Accra on Saturday November 18.

Ghana’s Bboy Calams, Bboy Blesso and Bgirl Tris Naomi did well but they need to work harder to produce championship performance.

The AfroBreak Championship 2023 beautiful belts to the Bboy and Bgirl champions were presented by Mr Julien, a representative from the French Embassy in Ghana

Organisations including the French Embassy in Ghana, KGL Foundation, Ghana Olympic Committee, National Sports Authority, Acces Culture, the Breaking Federation of Ghana, Attitude, AFD and others supported the championship..

Break Dancing has been accepted into the Olympic Sport and will be competed at the Paris 2024 Games.