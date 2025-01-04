Nigeria’s Opposition Parties Urged to Unite Ahead of 2027 Elections, Warns CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has raised alarm over the fragmentation within the opposition as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the CNPP, the body warned that if the opposition continues its internal struggles, it will be no match for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), potentially leading to the establishment of a one-party state.

Ezema criticized the current lack of cohesion within opposition parties, noting that they are “scheming to undo each other” rather than focusing on presenting a united front for the upcoming presidential election. He emphasized that this disarray could have detrimental effects on the country’s democracy, making it easier for the APC to maintain power.

The CNPP has called for a rotational presidency to ensure fair representation from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with alternation between the northern and southern parts of the country. The organization believes this system will bring stability and fairness to the leadership of Nigeria.

“The opposition that can win the 2027 presidential election against the incumbent president must be united, strong, focused, purposeful, and daring,” Ezema said. “They must show a commitment to their agenda that surpasses the APC’s efforts in 2014.” He cautioned that without unity, the opposition risks handing the presidency to the APC on a silver platter.

While applauding President Tinubu’s New Year message, the CNPP urged him to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete actions to address Nigeria’s pressing issues. “Words alone are not enough. The President must follow up with actions to earn the trust and support of Nigerians,” Ezema concluded.

The CNPP’s statement is a call for opposition parties to set aside their differences and join forces in the lead-up to the 2027 elections, as Nigeria’s democracy hinges on a strong and united opposition.