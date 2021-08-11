Nigeria’s population body decries low birth, death registration statistics

Nigeria’s population body on Tuesday decried the low birth and death registration statistics as only 43 percent of under-five children and 10 percent of deaths are registered in the West African nation.

Many people in Nigeria lived and died without leaving any legal trace of their existence, Isa Kwarra, chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) told journalists in a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“What this translates into is that many are born and die without leaving a trace of their existence in any legal record in the country,” Kwarra said.

The chairman, who attributed the problem to geographic, cultural and traditional reasons, said the commission was committed to digitization and automation of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) for inclusive and accelerated development.

The plan was to enhance the framework for actions and guidance for national and community initiatives aimed at ensuring that all vital events were registered, Kwarra said.

Speaking at the same news conference, Ibrahim Sesay, the senior child protection specialist at UNICEF, described birth registration as the child’s right to a name and identity that must not be denied.

Sesay said birth registration was also the child’s right to development and protection.

He added that CRVS was essential for modern administrative systems, creating an inclusive society, protecting human rights, ensuring proper delivery of public services, and tackling inequalities among other related issues.

He said the UNICEF was determined to collaborate with NPC in digitization and automation of birth and death registration. Enditem