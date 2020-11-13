Authorities in Nigeria’s restive northeast state of Borno said it will launch a 25-year development plan aimed at fast-tracking development of the state, the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The plan includes key priorities for short, medium- and long-term development across all sectors of the economy, said Pindar Ndahi, a government spokesperson, in a statement reaching Xinhua on Friday in Maiduguri, the state capital and epicenter of the crisis in the northeast.

Scheduled for launch on Saturday, the plan aims at restoring the “age-old honor, dignity and prosperity” of the state, while ensuring that “all citizens and future generations have access to necessities at every stage of their lives,” he said.

The plan is a testament to the state government’s unrelenting commitment to driving stabilization, recovery and development across all sectors despite the devastating impact of over a decade of insurgency, Ndahi said.

He said the plan would be implemented through nine strategic pillars — human capital development, leadership in agriculture with a focus on value addition; a health sector that prioritizes prevention and primary healthcare under one roof; sustainable environment; regional trade hub driving inclusive growth; reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement; purposeful infrastructure; accountable governance; and peace and security.

Since 2009, the Boko Haram insurgency has killed thousands and displaced millions of others in its attacks in northeast Nigeria and neighboring countries.