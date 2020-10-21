Nigeria’s ruling party on Tuesday appealed to citizens to uphold peace and shun violence for the development of the country, as they protest against the brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS), a police unit which was disbanded earlier this month.

In a statement issued by Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), the party appealed to youths to give peace a chance and call off the ongoing protests.

The APC urged the youth to give the government a chance to implement their demands, noting that the demands for fundamental police reforms by the protesting youths are in pursuit of the nation’s aspiration in the national anthem to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.

“A society where those who were paid from the public purse to protect the lives and property of the people become themselves threats to the liberty, safety, and dignity of the people, is not one fit for free and decent people to live in,” the statement said.

“You have made your point, the government has made its commitment to you, and please call off the protests and give the government a chance to implement your demands,” the statement added.

Thousands of Nigerians in the past days took to the streets across the country to protest against reported police brutality, harassment and extra-judicial killings by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a police unit for anti-robbery purposes.