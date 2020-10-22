A group of Nigeria’s ruling party has condemned the attack and destruction of public properties by protesters in some states in the country.

The hitherto peaceful #EndSARS protest in some parts of Nigeria has taken another dimension, despite the positive response to the protesters’ demands by the government, said Ahmed Gumel, chairman of the All Progressive Congress Social Media Forum (NASMEF) at a news conference in Kaduna on Wednesday.

“To our surprise and dismay, the protesters are still blocking major roads that link major cities, hospitals, airports, markets, and schools, which clearly encourages thuggery and violent activities,” he said.

The violence in Edo, Lagos and other states had led to the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in the states, he added, noting that such mayhem also occurred in Kano and Plateau states, where shopping malls and supermarkets were looted and cars vandalized and burnt to ashes.

According to him, the vandalism will affect socio-economic activities in the states and Nigeria at large and further demean the country in the eyes of the international community.

Gumel appealed to Nigerians, particularly the youths to be wary of being used as instruments to destabilize the country.

Thousands of Nigerians in the past days took to the streets across the country to protest against reported police brutality, harassment and extra-judicial killings by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit for anti-robbery purposes.