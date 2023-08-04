Nigeria’s ruling party picks new chairman

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party on Thursday ratified the emergence of Abdullahi Ganduje as its new chairman, more than two weeks after its former leader resigned from office.

Ganduje, a former governor of the northern state of Kano, was endorsed as the new chairman of the APC at a national executive council meeting attended by President Bola Tinubu in the national capital of Abuja.

The new party chairman rallied the support of the members to continue to uphold the ideals of the political group while expressing gratitude for the confidence unanimously reposed in him for the appointment.

“Our main focus will be promoting party unity and defending and increasing the executive and legislative seats we currently hold. Under my watch, internal democracy will be strictly adhered to with a deliberate policy to engage in wider consultations and make the party functional throughout the year,” Ganduje said.

He vowed to propagate more reforms in the party, in alignment with the current political landscape in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, adding his leadership of the APC will focus on uniting the members to achieve support for the government to respond adequately to the challenges that Nigerians confront on a daily basis. Enditem