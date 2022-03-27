Nigeria’s ruling party picks new leader ahead of 2023 elections

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party on Sunday picked Abdullahi Adamu, a serving senator from the north-central state of Nassarawa, as the new chairman ahead of next year’s general elections.

Adamu, backed by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, emerged as the consensus candidate of the APC after six other aspirants stepped down during a national convention of the political party which commenced on Saturday in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The new chairman of the ruling party was picked unopposed after a voice note was conducted at the event attended by delegates and party members from all states of the West African country, including Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the senate president, and speaker of the House of Representatives.

The ruling party had been without a substantive leader for about 21 months, during which the affairs of the party had been left in the hands of a caretaker committee headed by a serving governor. Enditem