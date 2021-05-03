President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria’s ruling party has urged the opposition parties to stop politicizing the spate of insecurity in parts of the country.

John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee, who made the call in a statement on insecurity in parts of the country, said insecurity should not call for playing of politics.

The APC statement came in response to a communique issued by governors of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on recent security incidents recorded in the country.

Akpanudoedehe said the situation required that all well-meaning Nigerians, including the leadership of the opposition political parties to sit down and find lasting solutions.

He said the APC and the federal government definitely shared the concerns of all Nigerians, including PDP governors.

He continued that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was working to achieve lasting solutions to all issues raised, and urged stakeholders to avoid politicizing or being simplistic about the security situation.

While high-level investigations were ongoing to fish out sponsors and perpetrators of the security incidents, the president had already given marching orders to security services to address the situation, according to Akpanudoedehe.

Nigeria, the most populous African country, has in recent months been troubled by a series of insecurity cases, including kidnapping, terrorist attacks, banditry, and piracy.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleUN Alliance of Civilizations chief condemns killing of religious figure in eastern DRC
Next articleGFD engages Statistical Service on population census
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here