Nigeria’s ruling party has urged the opposition parties to stop politicizing the spate of insecurity in parts of the country.

John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee, who made the call in a statement on insecurity in parts of the country, said insecurity should not call for playing of politics.

The APC statement came in response to a communique issued by governors of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on recent security incidents recorded in the country.

Akpanudoedehe said the situation required that all well-meaning Nigerians, including the leadership of the opposition political parties to sit down and find lasting solutions.

He said the APC and the federal government definitely shared the concerns of all Nigerians, including PDP governors.

He continued that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was working to achieve lasting solutions to all issues raised, and urged stakeholders to avoid politicizing or being simplistic about the security situation.

While high-level investigations were ongoing to fish out sponsors and perpetrators of the security incidents, the president had already given marching orders to security services to address the situation, according to Akpanudoedehe.

Nigeria, the most populous African country, has in recent months been troubled by a series of insecurity cases, including kidnapping, terrorist attacks, banditry, and piracy.