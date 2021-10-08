Nigeria’s south state seizes over 7,000 kg of drugs

Over 7,000 kilograms of drugs have been seized and 90 suspects arrested in operations by Nigeria’s anti-drug agency between July and September in the southern state of Edo, an official said on Thursday.

Buba Wakawa, state commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA), said the suspects comprising 63 males and 27 females were arrested as the agency stepped up the fight against illicit drug trade across the state between July and September, and about 7,135 kilograms of hard drugs made up of cannabis sativa and psychotropic substances were recovered from them.

The agency has also discovered and destroyed 15 cannabis sativa farms measuring about 40.03 hectares in the state within the same period, Wakawa told reporters in a press briefing in the state capital Benin City

“The 15 farms would have yielded a staggering 192,163 kilograms of harvested weeds if not discovered and destroyed,” said Wakawa.

He reiterated the agency's commitment to winning the war against illicit drug peddling and trafficking in the state.