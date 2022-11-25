Nigeria’s southern state launches project to boost cocoa production

Nigeria’s southern state of Cross River announced on Thursday that it has started a project to encourage cocoa farming and processing.

At a cocoa industry meeting in the state capital of Calabar, Benedict Ayade, the state governor, urged people to expand cocoa farming and processing because the state needed to focus less on money from the federation account and more on local cocoa development.

Ayade said the state government has been reviving cocoa plantations in the state, and he himself is “going around the state to site industries that will boost cocoa development and enhance agriculture.”

He appealed to people and traditional rulers in the state to make land available for the continuous development of cocoa.

Cocoa is one of the top agricultural products exported by Nigeria, and cocoa beans export currently accounts for about 0.3 percent of total exports, according to official figures.

According to local media reports, cocoa was a major foreign exchange earner for Nigeria in the 1950s and 1960s; but following investments in the oil sector in the 1970s and 1980s, the crop’s share of total exports dropped sharply. Enditem

Four killed in shooting in southern Russia

MOSCOW, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) — A gunman shot dead three people before committing suicide in Russia’s southern city of Krymsk on Thursday.

A local resident born in 1956 inflicted fatal gunshot wounds on two employees in a medical center, TASS news agency reported, citing law enforcement agencies.

The attacker then went out to the street and opened fire on passers-by, killing one person, seriously injuring another and finally taking his own life.

The attack could be linked to the shooter’s divorce, according to TASS. Enditem