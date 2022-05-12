Nigeria’s state-run oil firm says fuel supply enough in capital city

Nigeria’s state-run oil corporation said on Monday it has enough fuel supply in Abuja, amid panic buying at petrol stations in the capital city.

In a statement made available to Xinhua, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) said it has ample local supplies and national stock of fuels with a sufficiency of over 43 days.

The sudden appearance of fuel queues in parts of Abuja was due to low load-outs at depots, the statement said, noting that this usually happens during long public holidays.

Another factor was the increased fuel purchases, also common with returning residents of the Federal Capital Territory from public holidays, it said.

“The NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, with their marketing partners, have taken necessary measures to ramp up load-outs from all depots,” the statement said.

Over the weekend, photos and videos posted on social media showed long queues of vehicles at petrol stations in Abuja, amid fears over fuel shortages. Enditem