Nigeria’s striking doctors reject new proposal by government

Nigeria’s striking doctors on Sunday insisted on continuing the ongoing nationwide industrial action and also rejected a new proposal offered by the government.

At a press conference held after a meeting with stakeholders and government representatives in Abuja on Sunday, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said they refused to sign the MoU proposed by the government due to an undisclosed “clause.”

The meeting was organized by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) with an aim of resolving the controversy so far generated by the doctors’ strike.

“We rejected the MoU, we didn’t sign it because we feel we are being punished for the failures of those in government,” said Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, national president of the NARD.

Uyilawa said there was also a need to present the government-proposed MoU to members of the NARD before further consideration.

On Aug. 13, the Labor and Employment Minister Chris Ngige told reporters that the government had handed over the dispute to the country’s National Industrial Court for adjudication.

Uyilawa said on that basis, the nationwide strike would continue and that the NARD would proceed with the court case.

Ngige, however, told reporters that all other unions in the negotiation including the NMA and the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria have signed the new agreement.

The minister added that all parties at the meeting agreed to an out-of-court settlement of the dispute.

On Aug. 1, the NARD embarked on the nationwide indefinite strike due to issues bordering on the welfare of its members.

The NARD had embarked on their first job action this year in early April, raising issues including immediate payment of all salaries owed to all doctors, an upward review of the hazard allowance for all health workers, and payment of the outstanding COVID-19 allowance.

The doctors suspended the strike after reaching an agreement with the federal government in mid-April. Enditem