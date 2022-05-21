Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases hits 255,924

Nigerian authorities said Friday that 29 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the two days from Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing the tally to 255,924 in the most populous African country.

Data posted on the official website of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) showed the new cases were reported from two states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos, the economic hub and epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria, reported 19 new cases, and the state of Kaduna reported seven while the FCT recorded three fresh cases, according to the NCDC data.

For several weeks, Nigeria had not reported any significant number of cases of COVID-19, a development that prompted the government to relax the prevention and restriction measures.

In the data released Friday by the NCDC, however, no death was reported. So far, the fatality figure remained at 3,143 in the West African country.

A total of 249,977 cases had recovered from the infection since Feb. 27, 2020, when the country recorded its index COVID-19 case. The NCDC said a total of 5,152,011 people had been so far tested for COVID-19 in the country.

On Thursday, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, the public institution responsible for vaccination in the country, said a total of 25,752,987 people have been reached with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination across the 36 states and the FCT, while 17,308,366 persons have been fully vaccinated. Enditem