Nigerien Forces Capture 27 Terrorists, Injure Four Soldiers in Recent Operations

Nigerien defense and security forces have reported a series of operations from Sunday to Wednesday that resulted in the capture of 27 terrorists and the injury of four soldiers.

The operations, conducted across the country, targeted militants linked to both Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa.

According to a statement from the Nigerien army, the soldiers were injured by an improvised explosive device attack in the southwestern Tillabery region. While the exact timing of the explosion was not disclosed, officials confirmed that the incident left four soldiers wounded.

During these operations, security forces seized a substantial cache of military equipment. Among the confiscated items were weapons and ammunition, two vehicles loaded with supplies, motorcycles, and three Motorola radios. In addition, authorities recovered several stolen heads of cattle and a large quantity of fuel.

The persistent threat in Niger is compounded by violence in bordering regions. Terrorist organizations and armed groups have exploited regional instability—ranging from the insurgencies in southeastern Diffa linked to Boko Haram to the activities of other groups associated with Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb and movements based in northern Mali. These challenges have intensified since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya in 2011, further complicating the security landscape in Niger.