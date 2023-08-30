A trending video circulating on Timo Media implies that Nigeriens are withholding their support for Mohamed Bazoum due to not having voted for him.

As per the content shared by Timo Media, there are claims that France might be seeking a pretext to intervene in Niger. Allegedly, individuals associated with France are encouraging Nigerien citizens to assault the ambassador, aiming to provide justification for a military presence in Niger.

The suggestion is that if Niger were to initiate such an attack, it could lead to an increased deployment of troops. However, there seems to be a general reluctance to engage in such actions, avoiding an assault on the embassy.

The citizens of Niger are advised against attacking the ambassador. Rather, it’s better to continue embracing the positive trajectory that Niger is following. Notably, around 1.2 billion across the continent supports the military efforts.

This is similar to the 90% support that Vladimir enjoys in Russia, a result of being voted into power by the majority of the population.