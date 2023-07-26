Niger’s presidency closed off to public

Niger’s presidential guard imposed a blockade on the presidency since 10 p.m., local time, Tuesday, a presidency staff told Xinhua Wednesday.

“Since yesterday, no one has left; no one has returned to the presidency. At the moment, nobody knows where President Mohamed Bazoum is,” said the same source, who was not identified.

An official of Niger’s security department told Xinhua in a telephone interview that Bazoum has spoken to other members of his party, saying that “freedom will be restored soon.”

Bazoum came to power on April 2, 2021, replacing Mahamadou Issoufou.