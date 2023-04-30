‘Night of the Stars’ Happening Tonight At Idrowhyt Events Center, Dansoman

…Expensive Boxer, Bukom Bomber, Chorkor Fire and Ghana Mayweather Decardi Nelson on the bill

The first boxing programme for this year at Idrowhyt Events Center comes up this evening featuring the WBO Africa Featherweight Championship between John Abaja Laryea aka ‘the Expensive Boxer’ and Solomon Martey.

Laryea is managed by Sammy Anim Addo of Bronx Boxing Promotions who has promised to get his boxer into the international mix, while Martey boxes from the Seconds Out Gym.

Box Office Sports poster boy, Alfred Lamptey aka ‘Show Time’ of the Black Panthers Gym who just returned from South Africa with his trainer, Coach Eben Killer Adjei will face Nathan Kakololo, a Namibian, as rising star National Bantamweight Champion Michael Decardi Nelson and WBO Africa Super Welterweight Champion, Patrick Allotey take on Nigerians, Lukman Akinolugbade and undefeated with 14 bouts won, Suleiman Jafaru respectively.

Daniel Salasi Gorsh will defend his National Super Bantamweight Title against Michael Tagoe.

The fight of the night will be the fight between two Chorkor based boxers; Wisdom trained Emmanuel Quaye of Cabic Promotions and Jacob Tetteh Laryea of the Bronx Boxing Gym.

A female boxing show will climax the night which goes for 100gh for VIP, 50gh at Ring side and 20gh for the Popular Stand.

The Night of Stars is organised by Cabic Promotions and Management Syndicate, Bronx Boxing Promotions and Box Office Sports Promotions who have partnered for quality production package in preparing future world champions.

One of Ghana’s rising musicians, Kiaani will be among the performing guests for the Night of the Stars International Boxing Bill.

Sponsors of the show are Ashfoam, Burma Camp Pharmacy, Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Paradise Pac Mineral Water, Travel Matters, The Basement, Champion Dishes, Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman, Gold Star Consult and EL’s.

The media partners are HSTV, GTV, TV3, Daily Guide, Graphic Sports, Ghanaian Times, Dornu’s Corner, Boxinghana.com, Africansportsmonthly.com, ultimatesportsghana.com, Asaaseaban.com, newsghana.com.gh, amaghanaonline.com and Ghana Boxing News.