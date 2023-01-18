Night, weekend markets in Sunyani Municipal improve revenue for 2022

Market tolls collected from the various night and weekend markets contributed significantly to the 2022 revenue of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Municipal Chief Executive, has said.

The Assembly generated GHC3,158,562.13 as revenue last year and commended market women and taxpayers for fulfilling their tax obligations.

He said though the Assembly could not meet its approved revenue target of GHC3,546,441 for the year, the amount generated was encouraging and commended the revenue collectors for their commitment.

Mr Kumi told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Wednesday that the revenue comprised permit fees and market tolls, rates, taxes and sanitation fees.

The Assembly developed a Revenue Improvement Action Plan that guided its revenue generation, and through the plan, it was able to identify new sectors to “cash in”.

Mr Kumi indicated that the Assembly increased the number of revenue collectors for the night and weekends markets adding that the “pay as you dump’ sanitation policy also contributed significantly.

He said property rates, market tolls, and permits were the major sources of revenue and advised traders, landlords and all taxpayers to honour their tax obligations to enhance the Assembly’s efforts for development.