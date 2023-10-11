Nii Adjei Koofeh IV calls for calm among La Youth

Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, La Shikitele and a Member of the La Traditional Council has called for calm among the rank and file of the youth of La in the Greater Accra region following a news conference organized by the Coalition of La Associations (COLA) dubbed “Setting the Records Straight on Kpletso lands and its environs.

He said the La Traditional Council have engaged government as matters are being fast tracked therefore the youth should exercise patience as issues on the said lands have reached an advanced stage for the needed compensations.

He however dismissed allegations and rumours that some monies have been paid and have made the council not to act swiftly on the negotiations of the lands.

Nii Adjei Koofeh IV said the Council of not neglected its role of ensuring that lands which falls within the jurisdictions of La were properly documented and thus assured the youth that the council will do due diligence to urge government to return Kpletso lands to the people of La.

Touching in some lands around the airport catchment areas alleged to encroach upon by some developers, he said, investigations will be instituted to unravel the truth in a fair and transparent manner.

On the Trade Fair lands, he said negotiations are ongoing between the chiefs and elders of La for the appropriate compensation involving relevant stakeholders in a win win situation.

With regard to the La General Hospital, he disclosed that government have kept its promise to commence the reconstruction of the project in November this year since its demolition couples of ears ago.

He thus called on the chiefs and elders, sons and daughters of La and assured that the traditional council will continue to work in the supreme interest of the people of La.

It will be called that some youth groups at La under the auspices of the Coalition of La Association (COLA) expressed their grievances over alleged sale of lands indiscriminately to estate developers without due course and laid down structures.

According to them, the rampant construction of apartments and other projects in the La Community must be well documented for the chiefs and people to have a deep stake in its operations for peace and harmony to prevail.

Report by Ben LARYEA