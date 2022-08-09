Nii Adjei Kraku II sports stadium commissioned in Tema

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has handed over an ultramodern sports complex to the Tema Traditional Council named after the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II.

Mr. Michael Luguje, Director-General of the GPHA said the facility, which was constructed at a cost of GHC4,066,102.19 has amenities, including a standard FIFA-size AstroTurf pitch, a spectator stands with a seating capacity of 1,000, and a VIP stand, and changing rooms.

Mr. Luguje added that the facility also had a multipurpose side court for volleyball and basketball, a tennis court, a playground for kids, additional changing rooms, and washroom facilities under the spectator stands.

Others are eight commercial stores complemented by the requisite drains and superstructure.

He added that the Authority would subsequently provide a fence wall at the cost of GHC900,000.00, though that was originally not part of the project.

He stated that the GPHA was of the view that the facility would be beneficial to the community and would help to shape and empower the youth as far as raising responsible young people for the country was concerned.

The GPHA Director-General said the facility should also serve as a uniting factor in the community where people would engage in various sporting activities to keep fit and to bond.

He indicated that it was imperative for them to pay a special tribute to the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II, for his pioneering role in ensuring that Tema Newtown got the Astro-Turf, as he played a key role during the discourse between GPHA and the Tema Traditional Council to have the project done.

He expressed the hope that the council would ensure regular maintenance of the facility adding that knowing that the cost of maintenance would be borne by the Traditional Council and the community, eight shops were additionally included in the project design for rental and the associated revenue serves as a source of funds for the management and maintenance of the complex.

He added that the GPHA expects the Council to institute managers of the facility who would introduce a reasonable user fee for persons and organizations who might request to use the facility, noting that such fees could also help in maintaining the facility for future users.

Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport, in a keynote address said one of the ways to get the youth off the streets was to establish facilities such as a stadium to ensure they spend their time profitably.

Mr. Asiamah said the construction of the Nii Adjei Krakr II sports complex was in tandem with the government’s efforts at constructing Astro-Turfs across the country with more than 30 new ones already done nationwide with the aim of empowering the youth and ensuring a healthy population through sports and games.

Nii Amarh Somponu II, Tema Shipi, and Stool Secretary of the Tema Traditional Council thanked the GPHA for buying into and financing the project when the Council approached them for support after doing a needs assessment for the area.

Nii Somponu reiterated the importance of having such a facility in the community and gave the assurance that the Council would do its best to maintain it.