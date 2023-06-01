Nii Adjin Olla Williams Calls For Support For Girls In Sports

Mr. Emmanuel Nii Adjin Olla Williams, President of the Ghana Tug of War Federation and Pillow Fight Championship has called on companies, especially those who deal in sanitary pads to support female students who are engaged in sports.

Speaking to Yours Truly on the difficulties and problems facing female athletes, he identified sanitary pads as one issue that the girls face and expressed that if that problem is addressed many girls will join in sporting activities.

“We have many girls who love and want to do sports, but due to their petty problems, they stay out, but they must be enticed and engaged to participate and perform, because sports is good for everyone including girls.

Mr. Williams who is the founder and CEO of the One-On-One Foundation which has organized many programmes and events including the Schools Sanitation Train in tertiary and most secondary schools as well as well basic schools said sports is life and sports can create many opportunities for both males and females, but the females must be considered and encouraged because of their menstrual circle and financial situations.

He commended companies and individuals who have over the years supported his programmes.

Mr. Olla Williams who is the Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has been penciled down as one of the awardees at this year’s 2023 Women In Sports Association (WISA) Awards scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium in September.

Meanwhile, he has sent goodwill and good luck messages to the Black Princesses who are taking part in the WAFU competition and the Black Queens who will be going for the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.