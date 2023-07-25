Nii Amankra Tetteh Appointed Letshego Ghana’s Country CEO

The Board of Letshego Ghana (Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC), a subsidiary of the pan-African inclusive finance Group, Letshego (Letshego Holdings Ltd) is pleased to confirm the appointment of a new Country CEO, Mr. Nii Amankra Tetteh.

Affirming the appointment, Letshego Ghana’s Country Board Chairman, Mr. Blaise Mankwa said, “We are delighted to have Nii Amankra join us as Country CEO, and welcome him to the Letshego family. Nii brings a wealth of relevant and expansive experience that makes him the ideal candidate to lead Letshego into the next phase of its growth strategy.”

Mr. Tetteh brings over 20 years of regional financial services experience to his new role, transferring from his previous responsibilities as Executive Director of Universal Merchant Bank’s (UMB) business division.

Prior to this, Tetteh was Country Chief Executive Officer of Bayport Savings and Loans, championing the company’s transformation agenda and reporting the company’s best results in eighteen years. Mr. Tetteh’s other blue chip employers include Barclays Bank Group (now ABSA) and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana.

Fergus Ferguson, Letshego’s Regional Chief Executive Officer for East & West Markets added, “Letshego’s purpose is clear – to improve the lives of more individuals and small business owners across Ghana, supported by the Group’s transformation strategy.

We look forward to supporting Nii as he enhances delivery for our Ghanaian customers, leveraging Letshego’s continued investment into digital and automation to extend sustainable value and returns for all our stakeholders, including our people, customers, partners and communities.”