Nii Amo Dodoo elected as Ablekuma South NDC Chairman

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ablekuma South has elected Wisdom Nii Amo Dodoo as the new Constituency Chairman of the Party.

He polled 983 votes to beat the incumbent, Geoffrey Atakli Banini, who polled 635 votes.

Paul Ardey Codzoe also beat Theophilus Allottei Myers to the Vice Chairman position after polling 889 votes to his contender’s 719.

Perhaps, the most exciting and keenly contested position was the Constituency Secretary with both candidates leaving nothing to chance.

This manifested in the final declaration of the result with the losing candidate ordering for a recount on several occasion before grudgingly conceding defeat.

Peter Agbeli, edged the contest with nine votes, polling 814 votes to Robert Quaye’s 805.

The Constituency Organiser position went to Alfred Addotey Allotey.

He defeated Albert Pangbot, polling 1,013 votes while his competitor polled 510.

The position of Women Organiser also went to Sylvia Naa Abia Addy, polling 93 votes to 89 for Alberta Ayorkor.

Other results are: Women Organiser, Sylvia Naa Abia Addy; Deputy Secretary, Eugene Kwaku Wiafe; Deputy Organiser, King Archiemore Rockson; Treasurer, Robertson Nii Kpakpo Mensah and Deputy Treasurer, Paul Kwame Mensah.

The rest are: Youth Organiser, Theophilus Isaac Quaye; Deputy Youth Organiser, Emmanuel Dowuona; Youth Representative, Farida Khalifa; Deputy Women Organiser, Doris Anyomi and Zongo Caucus, Mohammed Yakubu.

Speaking to the media after the elections, Mr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency, indicated that the NDC was ready to return to power and propel the country to a greater development pedestal.

He, therefore, commended the delegates and the constituents for ensuring a peaceful election process.

He assured of his readiness to work with the newly elected constituency executives, including the losing candidates, to ensure that the NDC won power back.

“Elections are over. It’s time for unity so we can move forward. That’s what the constituents want, they want unity, not division. We will work with oneness, Chairman, MP, Organiser, and all the elected executives,” the MP emphasised.

Mr Wisdom Nii Amo Dodoo, the new Chairman, said the goal of the new leadership was to secure an overwhelming victory for the Party in the Constituency in the 2024 general elections.

“We know that the NPP are not performing so we will work towards 2024 to ensure victory in Ablekuma South and indeed, the whole of the county. We are targeting about 35,000 new votes to add to what we had the last time, so, that is what we are going to work towards,” said Mr Dodoo.

He called for unity ahead of the national elections and assured that he would unify the Party in the Constituency by working with all to realise the 2024 agenda of taking power from the governing Party.

Mr Alfred Addotey Allotey, the newly elected Constituency Organiser, also reiterated the need for unity, saying: “Our doors are opened to them and we are ready to work with everybody.”