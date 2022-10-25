Nii Ankrah and Yakubu-Lea jets off to Kenya for ITF/ CAT Grade 4

Ghanaian duo Raphael Nii Ankrah and Abubakari Yakubu Lea departed from Ghana yesterday(22nd October 2022) to take part in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Grade 4 tournament, courtesy of an invitation and full sponsorship from the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) / ITF.

The 3 weeks’ tournament is scheduled to start 24th October to 29th October 2022 for the first week, the second week commences 31st October to 5th November 2022 and the third week begins on 7th to 12th November 2022 in Nairobi- Kenya.

Both players (Nii Ankrah and Yakubu Lea) have performed well in the ITF under 18 in Ghana which is organized by Tennis Foundation Ghana with Nii Ankrah picking up one trophy and getting into 4 finals whiles Abubakari Yakubu Lea winning one title and getting into two finals.

Nii Ankrah is Ghana’s highest ranked player on the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors at number 477 while Abubakari Yakubu Lea is ranked 610.

In a pre departure interview, both players were grateful to the Ghana Tennis Federation and Tennis Foundation Ghana for organizing ITF tournaments in Ghana.

They were very appreciative of Amoako Boafo for the consistent financial support.

Other African players who will be playing include Alaa Tarifi from Tunisia, Leo Matthysen, Jordan George, Georgiev Guy Vorwerk all from South Africa.

The rest are: Takura Mhwandagra from Zimbabwe, and Ahmed Elkarmoty from Egypt.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh