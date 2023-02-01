Nii Ashong Kojo IV Enstooled as New Chief of Amrahia

The royal Nii Amoah Okromansah family of Amrahia in Accra has officially and traditionally installed Mr. Essilfie Mensah as their new traditional leader with his stool name, Nii Ashong Kojo IV.

Mr. Essilfie Mensah (Nii Ashong Kojo IV) is a well established and renowned business mogul and philanthropist.

As customary demands, his enstoolment celebration was graced by highly distinguished traditional leaders across the country, residents and family members among others.

The brief but colorful event took place on Sunday, 29th January, 2023 at the family house in Amrahia.

Speaking on the sideline of the event, the Mankralo of Amrahia, Nii Asirifi Ashong (I) disclosed that the destooled chief Nii Ashong Kojo III had deserted the traditional royal stool, his royal duties and involved himself in various immoral and unpardonable acts within the community.

“For over 30 years we didn’t see any better thing in this community. He connived with his own people to sell family lands, properties among others. He did a whole lot of things which were not right, the palace was also without any development.

“He also involved himself in illegal demolition of properties, serious armed robbery activities which to us wasn’t good for the family, the stool and the community. His actions had brought the entire family and the stool into disrepute,” he stated.

According to him, series of caution letters and notifications were sent through the elders, posts and high echelon of the family to him but fell on deaf ears.

“He was given the opportunity to respond to the charges in both letters we sent to him dated 1st and 22nd December, 2022 respectively. We didn’t hear any response. He was to render account for the parcel of lands sold to third parties, specify the account where the proceeds are lodged and further give reasons why not to be destooled, but all these also fell on deaf ears.

“So all the right channels and procedures were used and exhausted, hence we had to destooled him as traditional demands,” he said.

On his part, Eric Mensah (Nii Dzaase) in his speech reiterated that the new Chief has the community at heart and urged all residents, elders and family to support him.

“I am very happy to witness what has happened today. For the past 36 years we’ve not seen any proper development under the past chief. But I have hope in the new one that whatever happened in the past he is in to make things right and to move the town forward. From the way he spoke, he is a chief with different mentality, knowledge and attitude.

“Now Amrahia will be seen as a developed town, investors will be in across the country to make Amrahia better for all of us. So I want to call on all to come on board to support him,” he stressed.